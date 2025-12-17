Left Menu

EU Champions Abortion Rights with 'My Voice, My Choice' Initiative

The EU parliament voted for a scheme allowing women from restrictive nations to access abortion services in other member states at no charge. The initiative, 'My Voice, My Choice,' proposes an EU budget fund for this purpose, though it faces opposition from far-right parties and critics citing national laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:29 IST
The European Union Parliament made headlines on Wednesday after voting in favor of a groundbreaking scheme aimed at supporting women's reproductive rights. The 'My Voice, My Choice' initiative proposes allowing women from countries with restrictive abortion laws, such as Poland and Malta, to access abortion services in other EU member states free of charge.

With a vote tally showing 358 in favor and 202 against, the proposal now moves to the European Commission for consideration in March, despite potential hurdles. Advocates argue that this initiative will curb unsafe practices and assist women lacking the financial means for cross-border procedures. However, the measure has faced backlash from far-right factions, claiming it infringes upon national sovereignty and Christian values.

Proponents, including Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani, hailed the vote as a significant step towards gender equality. Meanwhile, Polish activists celebrated, viewing it as a lifeline for women constrained by stringent local laws. While critics rally to contest the proposal, its implications for the future of abortion rights in the EU remain a focal point of cultural contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

