Sri Lanka to Announce Presidential Election Date Soon Amid Legal Challenges

The Sri Lankan Election Commission has committed to setting the date for the upcoming presidential election by month-end, according to Chairman R M A L Ratnayake. The commission will gain legal empowerment to announce the date after July 17.

The presidential election, expected to occur between September 17 and October 16, is nearing final preparations, with updates to the 2024 electoral register in progress. Over 17 million voters are anticipated to be eligible.

The announcement comes amid legal challenges, including a fundamental rights petition challenging the presidential term duration. The opposition has accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of attempting to delay the election.

