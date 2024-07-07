Left Menu

Sri Lanka to Announce Presidential Election Date Soon Amid Legal Challenges

Sri Lanka's election commission will announce the date for the next presidential election before the end of this month. This follows a legal empowerment on July 17 and final touches being put to the 2024 electoral register. A court case is scheduled to clarify ambiguity in presidential term limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:22 IST
Sri Lanka to Announce Presidential Election Date Soon Amid Legal Challenges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Election Commission has committed to setting the date for the upcoming presidential election by month-end, according to Chairman R M A L Ratnayake. The commission will gain legal empowerment to announce the date after July 17.

The presidential election, expected to occur between September 17 and October 16, is nearing final preparations, with updates to the 2024 electoral register in progress. Over 17 million voters are anticipated to be eligible.

The announcement comes amid legal challenges, including a fundamental rights petition challenging the presidential term duration. The opposition has accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of attempting to delay the election.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024