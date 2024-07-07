Kapil Sibal Defends Chidambaram Amidst Dhankhar's Criticism
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal defended Congress leader P Chidambaram against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's accusation over new criminal laws. Dhankhar criticized Chidambaram's remarks about the laws being drafted by 'part-timers.' Sibal argued that the opposition is not the one disrespecting parliamentary procedures.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday hit back at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar following his criticism of Congress leader P Chidambaram's recent comments on the new criminal laws. Sibal asserted that it is not the opposition that continually disrespects parliamentary procedures.
The controversy erupted when Dhankhar denounced Chidambaram's statement that the three new criminal laws were ''drafted by part-timers,'' calling it ''inexcusable'' and urging Chidambaram to retract his ''derogatory, defamatory and insulting'' comments.
Dhankhar expressed shock over Chidambaram's interview with a major national newspaper where he read the 'part-timers' remark. Sibal, a vocal opposition figure and Independent Rajya Sabha MP, responded through a post on X, defending Chidambaram's stance and disputing Dhankhar's criticism.
At an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Dhankhar condemned the remarks and urged Chidambaram to withdraw his statements, terming them an affront to the Parliament's wisdom and the hard work of its Members.
