Pope Francis Criticizes Populist Politics in Trieste Address

Pope Francis, during a visit to Trieste, attacked populist politics and what he termed the 'dross of ideology,' warning that democracy is in trouble globally. The 87-year-old pontiff's visit marks his fourth trip within Italy in two months, ahead of a planned 12-day Asian tour in September.

Speaking at an annual Roman Catholic convention on social affairs, the pope criticized the exclusion of marginalized communities from democracy and denounced political polarization and partisanship. 'Democracy is not in good health in today's world,' he stated, likening ideologies to the Pied Piper of Hamelin, which leads people away from their true selves.

The visit comes as France holds parliamentary run-off elections, with the far-right expected to gain ground. Pope Francis urged against easy solutions, advocating instead for a commitment to the common good. Later, during an open-air Mass, he condemned apathy towards social injustice and called for greater awareness and action against global inequities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)