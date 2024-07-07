Pope Francis Criticizes Populist Politics in Trieste Address
Pope Francis, during his trip to Trieste, denounced populist politics and highlighted the fragility of democracy. Speaking at a Roman Catholic convention, he emphasized the exclusion of the poor and weak from democracy and condemned political corruption. In a later homily, he addressed social injustices and widespread complacency.
Pope Francis, during a visit to Trieste, attacked populist politics and what he termed the 'dross of ideology,' warning that democracy is in trouble globally. The 87-year-old pontiff's visit marks his fourth trip within Italy in two months, ahead of a planned 12-day Asian tour in September.
Speaking at an annual Roman Catholic convention on social affairs, the pope criticized the exclusion of marginalized communities from democracy and denounced political polarization and partisanship. 'Democracy is not in good health in today's world,' he stated, likening ideologies to the Pied Piper of Hamelin, which leads people away from their true selves.
The visit comes as France holds parliamentary run-off elections, with the far-right expected to gain ground. Pope Francis urged against easy solutions, advocating instead for a commitment to the common good. Later, during an open-air Mass, he condemned apathy towards social injustice and called for greater awareness and action against global inequities.
