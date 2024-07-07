Adam Schiff Backs Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff expressed confidence that Vice President Kamala Harris could win overwhelmingly if she ran against former President Donald Trump in 2024. He emphasized that President Joe Biden needs to decide about his own candidacy before discussing other potential candidates.
Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff told NBC News he felt Vice President Kamala Harris could win 'overwhelmingly' if she ran against former President Donald Trump, but that President Joe Biden needed to make a decision about his own candidacy. 'I think she (Harris) very well could win overwhelmingly, but before we get into a decision about who else it should be, the president needs to make a decision about whether it's him,' Schiff told NBC News on Sunday.
'Either he (Biden) has to win overwhelmingly, or he has to pass the torch to someone who can.'
