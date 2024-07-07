Left Menu

Kunal Sarangi Resigns from BJP Over Unaddressed Concerns

BJP leader Kunal Sarangi has resigned from the party's primary membership a month-and-a-half after stepping down as Jharkhand unit spokesperson. Sarangi cited unresolved organisational and people-oriented issues in East Singhbhum district. He expressed disappointment with the party leadership's indifference and criticised elected representatives for their silence on key issues.

On Sunday, BJP leader Kunal Sarangi resigned from the party's primary membership, nearly six weeks after vacating his position as the Jharkhand unit spokesperson.

Previously an MLA from Baharagora, Sarangi submitted his resignation to BJP Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi via his X handle, citing significant organisational and people-related issues in East Singhbhum district.

Sarangi, a recent contender for the party's ticket from Jamshedpur in the Lok Sabha elections, had resigned as spokesperson on May 19 due to dissatisfaction with the party leadership's inaction on critical issues he had raised.

In his resignation, Sarangi voiced his displeasure with the party leadership's indifferent approach despite his persistent efforts to flag vital concerns.

He remarked, 'I resigned from the spokesman's post hoping that party leadership would address the concerns I raised, but nothing has happened yet.' He also condemned the party's elected representatives for their silence on basic amenities and youth-related issues in the district, and their lack of seriousness regarding internal discipline within the organisation.

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

