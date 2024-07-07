Kunal Sarangi Resigns from BJP Over Unaddressed Concerns

On Sunday, BJP leader Kunal Sarangi resigned from the party's primary membership, nearly six weeks after vacating his position as the Jharkhand unit spokesperson.

Previously an MLA from Baharagora, Sarangi submitted his resignation to BJP Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi via his X handle, citing significant organisational and people-related issues in East Singhbhum district.

Sarangi, a recent contender for the party's ticket from Jamshedpur in the Lok Sabha elections, had resigned as spokesperson on May 19 due to dissatisfaction with the party leadership's inaction on critical issues he had raised.

In his resignation, Sarangi voiced his displeasure with the party leadership's indifferent approach despite his persistent efforts to flag vital concerns.

He remarked, 'I resigned from the spokesman's post hoping that party leadership would address the concerns I raised, but nothing has happened yet.' He also condemned the party's elected representatives for their silence on basic amenities and youth-related issues in the district, and their lack of seriousness regarding internal discipline within the organisation.

