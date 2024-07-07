Left Menu

France’s Election Shock: Leftist Alliance Leads in Hung Parliament Surprise

France is set for a hung parliament, with a leftist alliance unexpectedly leading the election against the far-right National Rally. This result, if confirmed, presents potential political instability and a divided parliament. President Macron’s centrist alliance follows closely, while Marine Le Pen’s National Rally faces a setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:35 IST
France was poised for a hung parliament in Sunday's election, with a leftist alliance unexpectedly taking the top spot ahead of the far right in a major political upset. This outcome, if confirmed, would prevent Marine Le Pen's National Rally from leading the government. The divided parliament could introduce a period of political instability unless left-leaning groups strike cooperative deals.

The leftist alliance is projected to win between 172 and 215 seats out of 577, based on early polling data. Such projections usually prove reliable. This represents a significant humiliation for French President Emmanuel Macron, whose centrist alliance was forecasted to secure 150-180 seats, placing it narrowly in second place. The National Rally, previously predicted to win, is anticipated to secure 115 to 155 seats.

Voters expressed discontent with Macron's administration concerning the cost of living crisis, public services, immigration, and security matters. Le Pen's party capitalized on these grievances, expanding its appeal beyond traditional strongholds. However, the left-wing alliance edged out the National Rally thanks to limited cooperation with Macron's centrists, blocking the far-right's rise. The constitution prevents a new parliamentary election for a year, ruling out an immediate repeat vote.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

