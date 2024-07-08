Edouard Philippe Calls for New Political Stability Pact in France
Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has called for a new pact to ensure political stability in France. Expressing his readiness to undertake the responsibility, Philippe invited others to join him in this effort.
Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has emphasized the need for a new pact to ensure political stability in France.
Speaking on the subject, Philippe declared his willingness to lead this initiative and urged others to join him in this crucial task.
'I am ready,' Philippe announced, indicating his commitment to this cause.
