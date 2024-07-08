Shocked Far-Right Faces Setback in French Election
The far-right National Rally (RN) party in France experienced a significant setback in the recent parliamentary election, contrary to their expectations of an outright majority. The party, led by Marine Le Pen, was ambitious but faced defeat due to strategic alliances by centrists and leftists, highlighting internal issues and controversial candidates.
The champagne was on ice at the National Rally's (RN) headquarters, but disbelief soon replaced the celebratory mood when the first projected results from Sunday's parliamentary election were announced.
Marine Le Pen had confidently predicted a victory, but instead, the RN came third behind a left-wing alliance and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc. Tactical dealmaking between centrist and leftist opponents largely contributed to this outcome.
The projected results halted what seemed like the far-right's unstoppable rise in France. The RN suffered from internal shortcomings and controversial candidates, leading to a significant setback. Despite the disappointment, the party vowed to keep fighting, with Le Pen likely to mount a presidential campaign in 2027.
