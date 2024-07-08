Rahul Gandhi Assesses Relief Efforts Amid Ethnic Violence in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed at Imphal airport from Silchar airport, following a visit to relief camps in Jiribam district.

The Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha then traveled by road to Churachandpur.

He plans to visit relief camps in Churachandpur where those displaced by recent ethnic violence are sheltered.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh.

''Rahul Gandhi's visit aims to provide support to the affected individuals and to evaluate the situation on the ground, reinforcing the party's dedication to addressing the concerns stemming from the recent violence,'' Meghachandra informed reporters.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)