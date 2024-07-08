Rahul Gandhi Assesses Relief Efforts Amid Ethnic Violence in Manipur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Imphal airport from Silchar airport to visit relief camps in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. Accompanied by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh, Gandhi's visit focuses on providing support to the displaced and assessing the ground situation.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed at Imphal airport from Silchar airport, following a visit to relief camps in Jiribam district.
The Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha then traveled by road to Churachandpur.
He plans to visit relief camps in Churachandpur where those displaced by recent ethnic violence are sheltered.
Rahul Gandhi was joined by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh.
''Rahul Gandhi's visit aims to provide support to the affected individuals and to evaluate the situation on the ground, reinforcing the party's dedication to addressing the concerns stemming from the recent violence,'' Meghachandra informed reporters.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur and Assam Chiefs Meet to Strengthen Border Security Amid Ethnic Violence
Pradhan Rallies BJP for Upcoming Haryana Elections, Criticizes Congress' Misrule
Pradhan Rallies BJP for Haryana Elections: Targeting Congress' 'Misrule' and 'Falsehood'
Congress Slams Modi Government Over NEET-UG Scam and Exam Reshuffles
"Hooch tragedy happened in BJP-ruled states too...": Congress leader K Suresh on Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks