Rahul Gandhi Assesses Relief Efforts Amid Ethnic Violence in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Imphal airport from Silchar airport to visit relief camps in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. Accompanied by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh, Gandhi's visit focuses on providing support to the displaced and assessing the ground situation.

Updated: 08-07-2024 14:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed at Imphal airport from Silchar airport, following a visit to relief camps in Jiribam district.

The Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha then traveled by road to Churachandpur.

He plans to visit relief camps in Churachandpur where those displaced by recent ethnic violence are sheltered.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh.

''Rahul Gandhi's visit aims to provide support to the affected individuals and to evaluate the situation on the ground, reinforcing the party's dedication to addressing the concerns stemming from the recent violence,'' Meghachandra informed reporters.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

