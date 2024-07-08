Political Dynamics in France and Russia: A New Chapter Unfolds

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it detects no strong political will in France aimed at restoring ties with Moscow and is closely monitoring the formation of France's new government after recent elections.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally, known for its nationalist and eurosceptic stance, and often criticized for being lenient towards Russia, failed to secure a win in the snap election held on Sunday. Contrary to predictions, a leftist alliance emerged as the unexpected frontrunner, resulting in a hung parliament.

