Political Dynamics in France and Russia: A New Chapter Unfolds
The Kremlin notices a lack of strong political will from France in mending ties with Moscow. France's new government formation is under keen observation post their election. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen's National Rally, known for a soft stance on Russia, lost to a leftist alliance in a surprising turn of events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:35 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin announced on Monday that it detects no strong political will in France aimed at restoring ties with Moscow and is closely monitoring the formation of France's new government after recent elections.
Marine Le Pen's National Rally, known for its nationalist and eurosceptic stance, and often criticized for being lenient towards Russia, failed to secure a win in the snap election held on Sunday. Contrary to predictions, a leftist alliance emerged as the unexpected frontrunner, resulting in a hung parliament.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will Marine Le Pen's National Rally Transform France's Fiscal Landscape?
Marine Le Pen's National Rally Vows Fiscal Discipline Amid Political Shift
Marine Le Pen Eyes Absolute Majority to Challenge Macron on Ukraine
French Bond Yields Drop as Hung Parliament Predicted
Marine Le Pen's National Rally Shakes Up French Parliamentary Elections