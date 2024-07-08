Left Menu

Political Dynamics in France and Russia: A New Chapter Unfolds

The Kremlin notices a lack of strong political will from France in mending ties with Moscow. France's new government formation is under keen observation post their election. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen's National Rally, known for a soft stance on Russia, lost to a leftist alliance in a surprising turn of events.

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it detects no strong political will in France aimed at restoring ties with Moscow and is closely monitoring the formation of France's new government after recent elections.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally, known for its nationalist and eurosceptic stance, and often criticized for being lenient towards Russia, failed to secure a win in the snap election held on Sunday. Contrary to predictions, a leftist alliance emerged as the unexpected frontrunner, resulting in a hung parliament.

