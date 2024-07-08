Hemant Soren's JMM-Led Government Wins Confidence Vote in Jharkhand Assembly

The JMM-led government in Jharkhand led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren successfully won the vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday, despite an organized walkout by opposition members.

A total of 45 MLAs, including nominated member Glen Joseph Galstaun, voted in favor of the confidence motion.

As the headcount for voting began, BJP and AJSU legislators exited the House. The opposition, led by the BJP, consists of 24 BJP legislators and three from the AJSU Party.

Following the successful trust vote, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated, "Today, everyone again witnessed the unity and strength of the ruling alliance. I thank the Speaker and all the alliance MLAs." He further emphasized that the JMM-led coalition has consistently followed constitutional procedures since coming to power in 2019.

During his address on the confidence motion, Soren criticized the BJP, stating, "The BJP doesn't have any agenda for the state. The people of the country showed them the mirror in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The upcoming assembly elections will see strong resistance from the JMM-led alliance."

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri, who spoke on the confidence motion, accused the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government of failing to fulfill any of its promises in the past five years.

BJP legislators earlier demanded that Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto allow MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi to speak, a request that was denied.

Out of the 75 MLAs present for the voting, independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained.

The ruling alliance, comprising the JMM, Congress, and RJD, is also supported by the lone CPI (ML) Liberation legislator.

Despite a reduced strength following the Lok Sabha elections, the JMM-led alliance boasts a notable presence with 27 JMM, 17 Congress, and one RJD member among the 81-member House.

The BJP's assembly strength has also diminished, now standing at 24 after two of its MLAs became MPs and another joined the Congress.

The current Jharkhand Assembly has 76 seats occupied. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance presented a support list of 44 MLAs when Hemant Soren claimed to form the government on July 3.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)