Hungary's Orban Mediates Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

The Kremlin has expressed its appreciation for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Orban's recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential peace deal have caused tensions within the European Union, with some leaders criticizing his approach as appeasement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:37 IST
The Kremlin on Monday acknowledged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Orban held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday, focusing on a potential peace agreement for the ongoing conflict.

The talks have sparked criticism from some European Union leaders, who caution against appeasing Moscow.

