No Cabinet Reshuffle Planned, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ruled out any cabinet reshuffle ahead of the monsoon session of the legislative assembly, focusing instead on the impending session beginning July 15. The decision came after a meeting with party ministers and MLAs, amid media reports speculating cabinet changes.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday ruled out the possibility of a reshuffle in his cabinet, stressing that his focus was on the upcoming monsoon session of the legislative assembly. The month-long monsoon session of the Goa assembly will begin on July 15. The chief minister spoke to reporters after chairing a meeting of his party's ministers and MLAs.

''Right now, the assembly session will be our focus. The reshuffle in the cabinet will not happen,'' he said.

Some media reports had suggested that Sawant would drop three ministers from his current cabinet and replace them with new faces.

The chief minister said the meeting saw discussions on bills that would be tabled during the upcoming session. ''Some MLAs also discussed issues of their constituencies with the ministers who were present,'' he said.

