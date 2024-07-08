Rachel Reeves Orders Spending Assessment in First Speech as Finance Minister
Britain's new finance minister, Rachel Reeves, announced an assessment of the country's spending inheritance. She promised to present the results before parliament's summer break and plans to hold a budget later in the year.
Britain's newly appointed finance minister, Rachel Reeves, addressed the nation on Monday, unveiling her plan to assess the country's 'spending inheritance'.
Reeves emphasized the urgency of this evaluation, committing to present the findings before parliament's summer recess.
Additionally, she announced plans to introduce a budget later in the year, marking a proactive start to her tenure.
