French PM Gabriel Attal Resigns Amid Parliamentary Shakeup

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his resignation in the wake of a parliamentary election that saw a broad left-leaning coalition securing the most seats. Despite falling short of a majority, the New Popular Front outperformed the far-right National Rally and the centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron. High voter turnout marked the election, which now leaves France grappling with the possibility of a hung parliament. This development poses a risk of political stalemate in a key European Union nation and the upcoming host of the Olympic Games.

