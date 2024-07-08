Left Menu

French PM Gabriel Attal Resigns Amid Parliamentary Shakeup

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his resignation following a significant win by a left-leaning coalition in the parliamentary elections. The coalition, while not winning a majority, surpassed both the far-right National Rally and President Macron's centrist party, leading to a potential hung parliament in France.

  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his resignation in the wake of a parliamentary election that saw a broad left-leaning coalition securing the most seats. Despite falling short of a majority, the New Popular Front outperformed the far-right National Rally and the centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron. High voter turnout marked the election, which now leaves France grappling with the possibility of a hung parliament. This development poses a risk of political stalemate in a key European Union nation and the upcoming host of the Olympic Games.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

