Zelenskiy and Tusk Strengthen Ties Ahead of NATO Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Warsaw to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. They plan to sign a security cooperation agreement and discuss upcoming NATO summit expectations, Poland's role in Ukraine's restoration, trade, and humanitarian cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Warsaw on Monday to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the president's office announced via Telegram.
The meeting will see the leaders sign an agreement on security cooperation and align their expectations ahead of the NATO summit in Washington.
Discussions will also cover Poland's involvement in Ukraine's restoration, improving trade ties, and enhancing humanitarian efforts.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will Kylian Mbappé Play? Key Decisions Loom for France vs. Poland
Rally Legend Sebastien Ogier Involved in Serious Road Accident Before Rally Poland
Kalle Rovanpera Steps in for Sebastien Ogier at Rally Poland
Sebastien Ogier to Miss Rally Poland After Head-On Collision
Euro 2024: France secure Round of 16 spot after playing 1-1 draw with Poland