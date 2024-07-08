Left Menu

Marine Le Pen Joins Forces with Viktor Orban in European Parliament Alliance

Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) will join an alliance in the European Parliament led by Viktor Orban's Fidesz. The new group, called Patriots for Europe, aims to challenge the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) by forming the third-largest bloc. They will push against illegal immigration and advocate for transferring powers back to member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:02 IST
Marine Le Pen Joins Forces with Viktor Orban in European Parliament Alliance
Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) is joining a burgeoning alliance in the European Parliament, spearheaded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Hungary's government spokesperson on Monday.

The coalition, known as Patriots for Europe, led by Orban's Fidesz, will make an official announcement in Brussels, with Italy's League also joining. This new group aims to become the third-largest bloc in the European Parliament, posing a significant challenge to the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), which backs Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission President.

Forming a new political group requires 23 MEPs from at least a quarter of EU member states. MEP Jean-Paul Garraud of the RN revealed that the new group would consist of 84 parliamentarians from 12 nationalities. Despite a recent setback in the French National Assembly elections, the RN is forging ahead with allies like Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and the populist Czech ANO party to combat illegal immigration and transfer more powers back to member states.

League leader Matteo Salvini praised the formation of the Patriots group, stating it would be instrumental in shaping Europe's future. While the new bloc leapfrogs the ECR group led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, it's worth noting that Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is not joining. Orban's Fidesz is strengthening its European presence even as Hungary's opposition party, Tisza, secured an alliance with the EPP last month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024