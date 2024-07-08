Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Moscow: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day state visit. He is scheduled to hold informal face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss various bilateral issues and strengthen Indo-Russian relations.

Updated: 08-07-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:10 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Russia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Moscow's Vnukovo airport for a two-day state visit, the TASS state news agency reported on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold informal face-to-face talks with Modi on Monday evening, the Kremlin said earlier.

Discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key issues impacting both nations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

