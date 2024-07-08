Left Menu

Tributes to Chandra Shekhar Mark 17th Death Anniversary

On the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, prominent figures gathered to pay tribute. Former UP minister Yashwant Singh emphasized Shekhar's significant contribution to Indian democracy. The event, chaired by Dhirendra Nath Srivastava, saw attendance from various political and social dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:51 IST
Prominent figures gathered on Monday to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his 17th death anniversary.

Born on April 17, 1927, in Ballia and passing away on July 8, 2007, Chandra Shekhar was celebrated for his significant contributions to Indian democracy. Former UP minister Yashwant Singh highlighted that understanding Shekhar's ideology is crucial for those who believe in democracy.

The memorial meeting, held at 'Chandrashekhar Chabutraa' and presided over by Dhirendra Nath Srivastava, saw notable figures including MLAs Bechai Saroj and Sudhakar Singh, former MLA Kuber Bhandari, and social activist Jagdish Rai in attendance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

