Scholz Relieved as Far-Right Fails in French Snap Election, Hopes for Stronger EU Ties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed relief on Monday as the eurosceptic far-right failed to secure a victory in France's snap election. This result allows Berlin to maintain crucial cooperation with Paris in driving the European Union forward. Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) had been a favorite but the election produced a hung parliament, with a leftist alliance taking the top spot without a majority.

Germany and France have historically been the main engines of decision-making in the European Union, and Scholz emphasized the importance of continued collaboration. He noted that Germany, as the EU's largest country by population and economy, has a vested interest in the success of the bloc, which relies heavily on its partnership with France. Despite recent strains between the two nations, Scholz remains optimistic about forming a constructive government.

The Chancellor acknowledged domestic challenges, including policy differences and coalition infighting, but highlighted the progress in EU unity over the past year. German officials, surprised by Macron's timing for the election, welcomed the pro-European forces' majority in the French parliament. Minister of State for Europe, Anna Luehrmann, emphasized the growing importance of partnerships with other countries like Poland and Britain, spotlighting areas such as security and climate protection as key focal points for cooperation.

