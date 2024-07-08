Starmer Vows Economic Revival Amidst 'Bad State' of British Economy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the British economy as 'in a bad state' on Monday, emphasizing that his new government is committed to making necessary changes. 'The economy is in a bad state, I think the whole country knows that. That's why there was such a strong mandate for the incoming Labour government for change,' said Starmer, who led his party to a landslide election win last week.

'What we now have to do is to get on and deliver that change,' he added. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves remarked that the government had started working on unblocking infrastructure projects and incentivizing private investment. This move is part of a new 'national mission' to drive economic growth.

