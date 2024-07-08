Left Menu

Starmer Vows Economic Revival Amidst 'Bad State' of British Economy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the British economy 'in a bad state' and stressed his government's commitment to driving change. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced efforts to unblock infrastructure projects and bolster private investment as part of their 'national mission' for economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:33 IST
Starmer Vows Economic Revival Amidst 'Bad State' of British Economy
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the British economy as 'in a bad state' on Monday, emphasizing that his new government is committed to making necessary changes. 'The economy is in a bad state, I think the whole country knows that. That's why there was such a strong mandate for the incoming Labour government for change,' said Starmer, who led his party to a landslide election win last week.

'What we now have to do is to get on and deliver that change,' he added. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves remarked that the government had started working on unblocking infrastructure projects and incentivizing private investment. This move is part of a new 'national mission' to drive economic growth.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024