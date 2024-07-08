Rajeev Shukla Criticizes PM's Manipur Neglect Amidst Russia Visit
Congress General Secretary Rajeev Shukla criticizes the Prime Minister's focus on Russia over visiting violence-hit Manipur. Shukla also discusses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Manipur, Kiran Chaudhury's exit from Haryana Congress, political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, and issues in Punjab under AAP's governance.
Congress General Secretary Rajeev Shukla critiqued the Prime Minister for prioritizing his Russia visit over addressing the violence in Manipur. Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh, Shukla emphasized the ongoing demands for PM to visit the North East.
Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Imphal to meet violence victims at relief camps. Addressing Kiran Chaudhury's exit from Haryana Congress after 30 years, Shukla noted her switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Shukla also commented on the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, attributing the defection of six MLAs to money power and criticizing BJP for ruining their careers. Additionally, he highlighted the poor law and order situation in Punjab under AAP's governance, calling for improvements to ease public resentment.
