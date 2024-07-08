Left Menu

Rajeev Shukla Criticizes PM's Manipur Neglect Amidst Russia Visit

Congress General Secretary Rajeev Shukla criticizes the Prime Minister's focus on Russia over visiting violence-hit Manipur. Shukla also discusses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Manipur, Kiran Chaudhury's exit from Haryana Congress, political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, and issues in Punjab under AAP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:07 IST
Rajeev Shukla Criticizes PM's Manipur Neglect Amidst Russia Visit
Congress General Secretary Rajeev Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Rajeev Shukla critiqued the Prime Minister for prioritizing his Russia visit over addressing the violence in Manipur. Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh, Shukla emphasized the ongoing demands for PM to visit the North East.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Imphal to meet violence victims at relief camps. Addressing Kiran Chaudhury's exit from Haryana Congress after 30 years, Shukla noted her switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shukla also commented on the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, attributing the defection of six MLAs to money power and criticizing BJP for ruining their careers. Additionally, he highlighted the poor law and order situation in Punjab under AAP's governance, calling for improvements to ease public resentment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024