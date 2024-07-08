Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: Last Minute Push by Congress and BJP

Campaigning for the bypoll to three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh ended on Monday evening, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP making a last-minute push to connect with voters through roadshows and rallies.

Voting for the bypolls in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh assembly segments is scheduled for July 10. The seats became vacant following the resignation of three Independent MLAs who later joined the BJP after supporting the party in February's Rajya Sabha elections.

On the final day of campaigning, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held rallies in Haripur, Khabli, and Dhalira, seeking votes for Congress nominee Kamlesh Thakur. Sukhu criticized the former Independents, now BJP candidates, for prioritizing their interests over public welfare.

