Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: Last Minute Push by Congress and BJP
Campaigning for the bypoll to three Himachal Pradesh assembly seats concluded as Congress and BJP made final efforts to sway voters. Vacancies arose after three Independent MLAs resigned and joined BJP. Intense roadshows, accusations of corruption, and allegations of betrayal marked the last day.
- Country:
- India
Campaigning for the bypoll to three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh ended on Monday evening, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP making a last-minute push to connect with voters through roadshows and rallies.
Voting for the bypolls in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh assembly segments is scheduled for July 10. The seats became vacant following the resignation of three Independent MLAs who later joined the BJP after supporting the party in February's Rajya Sabha elections.
On the final day of campaigning, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held rallies in Haripur, Khabli, and Dhalira, seeking votes for Congress nominee Kamlesh Thakur. Sukhu criticized the former Independents, now BJP candidates, for prioritizing their interests over public welfare.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vivian Richards Rallies Behind Team India for T20 World Cup Glory
Israel: Thousands of people hold anti-govt protests, demand new elections and return of hostages
BJP Leaders Strategize for Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Concerns Rise Over EVMs and Saffronisation in India's Elections
BJP Vows to Uproot Corruption and Win Jharkhand in Upcoming Assembly Elections