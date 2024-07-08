Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: Last Minute Push by Congress and BJP

Campaigning for the bypoll to three Himachal Pradesh assembly seats concluded as Congress and BJP made final efforts to sway voters. Vacancies arose after three Independent MLAs resigned and joined BJP. Intense roadshows, accusations of corruption, and allegations of betrayal marked the last day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: Last Minute Push by Congress and BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Campaigning for the bypoll to three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh ended on Monday evening, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP making a last-minute push to connect with voters through roadshows and rallies.

Voting for the bypolls in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh assembly segments is scheduled for July 10. The seats became vacant following the resignation of three Independent MLAs who later joined the BJP after supporting the party in February's Rajya Sabha elections.

On the final day of campaigning, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held rallies in Haripur, Khabli, and Dhalira, seeking votes for Congress nominee Kamlesh Thakur. Sukhu criticized the former Independents, now BJP candidates, for prioritizing their interests over public welfare.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024