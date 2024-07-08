Former J&K CMs Condemn Kathua Terror Attack, Urge Swift Action

Three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday condemned the terror attack on Army personnel in Kathua district of the Union Territory.

The three former CMs -- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad -- reacted sharply to terrorists ambushing an Army truck in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, which resulted in the deaths of four personnel and injuries to six others. A fifth personnel later succumbed to his injuries.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah posted on X: ''Terrible news from Kathua. It's a very bad day when you lose four brave army personnel in the line of duty. I condemn the attack unequivocally and send my heartfelt condolences to the families. I hope the injured make a swift and complete recovery.''

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack, stating it reflects the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. ''Condemn the terror attack in Kathua that claimed the lives of four soldiers. Tragic and equally shocking that they are losing their lives in the line of duty in areas previously free of militancy before 2019. This situation speaks volumes about the current security situation in J&K. Deepest condolences to their families,'' Mufti said in a post on X.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed grief. ''Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the ambush on an army vehicle by terrorists in Kathua, resulting in the tragic loss of four jawans and injuries to six others. The rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. The government must act decisively to tackle terrorism and ensure public safety!'' Azad posted on X.

