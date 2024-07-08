Biden Stands Firm Amid Party Revolt
President Joe Biden remains committed to his reelection campaign despite growing concerns among some Democratic lawmakers and donors. Biden urges his critics to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention and insists that it's time for Democrats to unite behind his candidacy to retain the White House and Congress.
President Joe Biden refused to abandon his reelection campaign on Monday, addressing concerns from fellow Democrats about losing the White House and Congress in the upcoming U.S. election on Nov. 5.
Biden, 81, challenged any doubting candidates to oppose him at the Democratic National Convention in August. 'The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere,' Biden stated on MSNBC's Morning Joe program. He reiterated this during a private call to donors later in the day.
In a letter to wavering Democratic lawmakers, Biden urged unity behind his candidacy, emphasizing that now is not the time for division. Although he has enough delegates to secure the nomination, some lawmakers and donors have called for him to step aside in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris or another candidate. Nonetheless, Biden's loyal supporters, including Representative Steven Horsford, emphasized his legitimacy as the nominee.
