Controversy Over Teacher Transfers in Delhi: A Political Tug-of-War
The Delhi government has halted the transfer of 5,000 school teachers following Lt Governor V K Saxena's orders. This decision came after BJP leaders and teachers met the L-G. The AAP labeled the transfers as a BJP conspiracy, while the Congress criticized both parties. An expert committee will review the matter.
- Country:
- India
Acting on the orders of Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government directed the suspension of the transfer of 5,000 school teachers who have been stationed at the same schools for over a decade.
The decision followed a meeting between a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders, representatives of teachers, and the L-G. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims the transfer orders were a "conspiracy" by the BJP, while the Congress criticized both parties over the issue.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi attributed the halting of the transfers to public pressure and congratulated Delhiites on the decision. However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva responded by accusing Atishi and her predecessor of damaging the city's education system.
The education department's recent official order noted several representations about the transfers, initiating the constitution of a committee comprising various stakeholders and experts to review the matter.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Teacher Transfers
- BJP
- AAP
- Education
- Politics
- Lt Governor
- Saxena
- Delhi Government
- Atishi
ALSO READ
NCP Blames Centre for NEET-PG Exam Postponement, Demands Education Minister's Resignation
Desperation Amid Last Breaths of Terror in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
Tripura's Education Overhaul: School Merge Plan Sparks Debate
Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education Launched in Gujarat
CPI(M) Calls for Education Minister’s Resignation Amid NTA Paper-Leak Controversy