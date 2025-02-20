Left Menu

Rekha Gupta to Take Charge as Delhi CM: A New Era for Women in Politics

BJP MLA Rekha Gupta is set to take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking a significant milestone for women's representation in politics. Supported by PM Modi, Gupta aims to prioritize development and transparency in governance. BJP's victory marks its return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Updated: 20-02-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:04 IST
In a significant political development, Rekha Gupta, BJP's Shalimar Bagh MLA, is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi today. Gupta, who has served as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and has been a member of its national executive committee, will be the fourth woman to hold this esteemed position in the capital, succeeding AAP's Atishi.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for his commitment to women's empowerment. Chandolia expressed gratitude, stating, "I thank PM Modi for respecting the Nari Shakti. Half of the Indian population is women. The young faces in the cabinet will drive fast development," in his remarks.

BJP secures power in the national capital after nearly three decades, capturing 48 of 70 seats. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party managed only 22 seats in the recent assembly elections, and Congress failed to win any seats. The new BJP government, alongside Gupta, includes six other ministers, with Parvesh Sahib Singh as Deputy CM. This political shift reflects a renewed pathway toward inclusive governance and a testament to PM Modi's leadership within the party.

