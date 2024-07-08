Left Menu

YS Sharmila Predicts Rahul Gandhi as PM in 2029, Honoring Father's Dream

YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, commemorated her late father's birthday by expressing hopes for Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister in 2029, fulfilling YS Rajasekhara Reddy's dream. She highlighted Reddy's aspirations for Congress's return to power and the completion of the Jalayagnam project.

YS Sharmila at Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary celebration at Mangalagiri (Photo credit/Andhra Congress YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila honored her late father's birth anniversary by hopeful noting that Rahul Gandhi will ascend as Prime Minister in 2029, realizing YS Rajasekhara Reddy's long-standing dream. Speaking in Mangalagiri on Monday, she remarked, 'My father probably saw Rajiv Gandhi in Rahul Gandhi. YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the first Congressman to propose that Rahul Gandhi should be PM. Today, I'm happy to see Rahul evolving as a significant leader.'

Sharmila emphasized her father's anti-BJP stance, linking it to his vision for Rahul's leadership. 'Rajasekhar was anti-BJP due to their religious politics. He envisaged Rahul Gandhi as PM even when Rahul was young,' she explained. She reiterated that her father's vision for Congress was rooted in governance for all sections of society. She also recalled his unfinished ambition of completing the Jalayagnam project, which caused him much anxiety.

Reflecting on her father's final days, Sharmila revealed his dedication to public service and his spiritual outlook. 'My father said everything he did was by God's grace. Completing the Jalayagnam project was his ultimate goal. On his last days, he was extremely tense about this project and its completion,' she recounted. 'Despite not securing a majority in his second term, he remained committed to aiding the weaker sections and advancing state development,' she added.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tribute to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary at YSR Ghat in Pulivendula. Accompanied by family and party supporters, they honored the leader who governed the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009 before his tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2009.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

