Modi and Putin Discuss Strategic Partnership Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow, marking his first trip to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. During the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, Modi and President Vladimir Putin prioritized discussions on economic cooperation, energy, and the Ukraine conflict. The visit aims to strengthen the bilateral partnership in various futuristic areas.
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after his arrival in Moscow on a two-day visit. This marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the Ukraine invasion over two years ago.
The prime minister's visit centers around economic cooperation in energy, trade, and manufacturing, with a clear focus that a 'solution cannot be found on the battlefield', highlighting the significance of the Ukraine conflict in his discussions with Putin.
During the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, the two leaders are expected to delve into wide-ranging topics, set against the backdrop of ongoing global geopolitical turmoil. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for enhancing bilateral ties, emphasizing that stronger India-Russia relations would benefit the people of both nations.
