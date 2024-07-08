Modi and Putin Discuss Strategic Partnership Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after his arrival in Moscow on a two-day visit. This marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the Ukraine invasion over two years ago.

The prime minister's visit centers around economic cooperation in energy, trade, and manufacturing, with a clear focus that a 'solution cannot be found on the battlefield', highlighting the significance of the Ukraine conflict in his discussions with Putin.

During the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, the two leaders are expected to delve into wide-ranging topics, set against the backdrop of ongoing global geopolitical turmoil. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for enhancing bilateral ties, emphasizing that stronger India-Russia relations would benefit the people of both nations.

