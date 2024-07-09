White House Doubts Change in Iran Post-Election
The White House announced it does not anticipate any shift in Iran's behavior following the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as president. Spokesperson John Kirby stated that the U.S. is not prepared to restart nuclear talks with Iran under the new administration.
The White House announced on Monday that it does not expect a change in Iran's behavior following the election of Masoud Pezeshkian, a relatively moderate candidate, as president.
White House spokesperson John Kirby highlighted that the United States remains unprepared to resume nuclear negotiations with Iran under Pezeshkian's governance.
The statement reflects continued skepticism and cautious diplomacy from the U.S. towards Iran's new administration.
