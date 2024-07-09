Left Menu

Biden Doubles Down on Reelection Despite Party Concerns

President Joe Biden remains firm on his reelection bid despite concerns from some Democrats that his persistence could hurt their chances in the upcoming U.S. elections. Biden challenges any doubters to oppose him at the Democratic National Convention, asserting he is not stepping down. Speculations about his health and age continue to raise questions within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 01:27 IST
Biden Doubles Down on Reelection Despite Party Concerns
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intent to seek reelection on Monday, dismissing apprehensions from fellow Democrats that his persistence could jeopardize their prospects in the November U.S. elections. He urged opponents to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention if they doubt his capabilities.

Biden, aged 81, addressed critics on MSNBC's Morning Joe program and repeated his stance to donors in a private call. He faces scrutiny following a challenging debate with Donald Trump, raising questions about his fitness for another term. Some Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about Biden's approval ratings and potential impact on retaining the Senate and House.

The White House, however, maintains Biden received a clean bill of health in February. Democrats are divided, with some urging him to step down for potential candidates like Vice President Kamala Harris.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

