US Concerns Over India's Ties with Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

The United States has voiced concerns over India's relationship with Russia amidst Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department revealed on Monday. The statement followed questions about a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Western countries have urged India to distance itself from Russia since the invasion. However, New Delhi has resisted, emphasizing its historical ties and economic necessities. In a recent meeting in Moscow, Modi reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between India and Russia on social media platform X.

A State Department spokesperson highlighted, "We have made our concerns clear to India about their relationship with Russia." The spokesperson stressed the importance of respecting the U.N. Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty in any engagement with Russia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)