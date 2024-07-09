Left Menu

US Concerns Over India's Ties with Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

The United States has expressed concerns regarding India's relationship with Russia as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine. India, citing longstanding ties and economic needs, has resisted Western pressure to distance itself from Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to cement bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 01:58 IST
US Concerns Over India's Ties with Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image

The United States has voiced concerns over India's relationship with Russia amidst Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department revealed on Monday. The statement followed questions about a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Western countries have urged India to distance itself from Russia since the invasion. However, New Delhi has resisted, emphasizing its historical ties and economic necessities. In a recent meeting in Moscow, Modi reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between India and Russia on social media platform X.

A State Department spokesperson highlighted, "We have made our concerns clear to India about their relationship with Russia." The spokesperson stressed the importance of respecting the U.N. Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty in any engagement with Russia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024