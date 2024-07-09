US Concerns Over India's Ties with Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
The United States has expressed concerns regarding India's relationship with Russia as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine. India, citing longstanding ties and economic needs, has resisted Western pressure to distance itself from Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to cement bilateral relations.
The United States has voiced concerns over India's relationship with Russia amidst Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department revealed on Monday. The statement followed questions about a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Western countries have urged India to distance itself from Russia since the invasion. However, New Delhi has resisted, emphasizing its historical ties and economic necessities. In a recent meeting in Moscow, Modi reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between India and Russia on social media platform X.
A State Department spokesperson highlighted, "We have made our concerns clear to India about their relationship with Russia." The spokesperson stressed the importance of respecting the U.N. Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty in any engagement with Russia.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Modi
- Putin
- diplomacy
- international relations
- sanctions
- weapons supplier
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Strengthens India-UAE Ties with Strategic Talks, Yoga and Cultural Diplomacy
PM Modi's Vision for a 'Shreshtha Bharat' in the 18th Lok Sabha
Smriti Irani attends Overseas Friends of BJP victory celebration for PM Modi's third term
Narendra Modi Takes Oath for Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha
Congress Critiques Modi's 18th Lok Sabha Remarks