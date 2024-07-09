Left Menu

Biden's Re-election Bid Faces Democratic Dissent Amid Health Concerns and Age Debate

President Joe Biden remains committed to his re-election bid despite concerns from fellow Democrats about the impact of his age, health, and approval ratings on the party’s chances in the upcoming elections. Biden's shaky debate performance and poor public approval have stirred calls for him to withdraw.

President Joe Biden reiterated on Monday his commitment to running for re-election, downplaying worries from Democrats in Congress and financial contributors that his age and health might hurt the party's chances in the November 5 election.

Biden, 81, challenged doubters within the party to contest him at the Democratic National Convention, asserting that he has no intention of stepping aside. During a call to MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and in a subsequent private conversation with donors, Biden firmly stated, "The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere." The president aims to bolster his campaign following a faltering performance in a June debate against Donald Trump, which has fueled scrutiny of his capability to serve four more years.

Calls for Biden to step down include strong statements from Democratic Representative Adam Smith and muted concerns from others like Representative Joe Morelle. Biden's critics pointed to worries over his debate performance and unscripted public appearances. Despite these issues, some lawmakers within his party continue to support his candidacy, insisting that he remains a viable nominee selected by millions of voters.

