Trump Predicts Biden Will Stay in Presidential Race Despite Calls to Step Down

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump predicted that President Joe Biden will remain in his bid for the White House, despite growing calls within the Democratic Party for the elderly statesman to step aside for a younger contender. Speaking on Fox News, Trump cited Biden's secured convention delegates and his unwillingness to bow out due to ego.

Biden, who has steadfastly maintained his candidacy, holds significant influence because of his delegate count, Trump noted. 'Interestingly, he's got a lot of power, because he's got the delegates,' Trump told interviewer Sean Hannity. 'Unless he says, 'I'm getting out,' they can't do anything to get him out other than the 25th amendment.'

The 25th amendment allows for the vice president and cabinet to declare a president unfit, thereby making the vice president the acting president. However, there has been no indication that Vice President Kamala Harris or top Democrats are pursuing this measure. Trump attributed Biden's persistence to his ego, noting their political rivalry dating back to the 2020 election. The interview comes as Biden faces turmoil within his party following a poor debate performance and rising calls to cede his candidacy.

