Ajit Pawar Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple as Election Campaign Kicks Off

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Tuesday to offer prayers, accompanied by NCP leaders including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. Pawar stated that the visit marks the start of their campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections, aiming to strengthen the party and promote a development agenda.

A rally is scheduled for July 14 in Baramati, Pune district, where the NCP's future plans will be disclosed, Pawar announced. The deputy CM was joined by his son Parth Pawar, NCP parliamentarians, and other party legislators.

As the state legislative council elections approach on July 12, with 11 seats up for grabs, Pawar confirmed that efforts are underway to secure wins for all nine Mahayuti candidates. The Mahayuti coalition includes Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) claims some MLAs from Pawar's faction may return to founder Sharad Pawar after the state budget is passed. Last July, Ajit Pawar led a rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar, causing a split in the party.

