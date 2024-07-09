AAP Leader and Former Chandigarh Mayor Pardeep Chhabra Passes Away at 65

AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65.

He is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters. Chhabra had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and reported feeling ill in the morning. An ambulance was called to take him to PGIMER, but he passed away before reaching the hospital, according to his son, Puneet Chhabra.

Chhabra served as the co-in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh and was also the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board. He joined AAP in August 2021 after his tenure with the Congress.

