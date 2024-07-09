AAP Leader and Former Chandigarh Mayor Pardeep Chhabra Passes Away at 65
AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra, aged 65, passed away on Tuesday. Survived by his wife, son, and two daughters, Chhabra had been receiving treatment for jaundice. He was the co-in-charge of AAP in Chandigarh and joined the party in 2021 after leaving the Congress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65.
He is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters. Chhabra had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and reported feeling ill in the morning. An ambulance was called to take him to PGIMER, but he passed away before reaching the hospital, according to his son, Puneet Chhabra.
Chhabra served as the co-in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh and was also the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board. He joined AAP in August 2021 after his tenure with the Congress.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pardeep Chhabra
- AAP
- Chandigarh
- mayor
- obituary
- Puneet Chhabra
- jaundice
- PGIMER
- Congress
- death
Advertisement