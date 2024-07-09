Pound Holds Steady Amid Shifting Political Landscapes in UK and France

The pound remained relatively stable on Tuesday, slightly down from its one-month high on Monday as investors assessed new political environments in both the UK and France.

Sterling stood at $1.2804, unmoved from the previous day's value but down from Monday's high of $1.2846. Traders were also awaiting testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Labour Party's sweeping victory in the recent election promises stability after a chaotic period marked by four Conservative Prime Ministers in five years.

The pound's strong performance this year is largely attributed to the Bank of England's unexpected rate hikes due to persistent wage and services inflation. Slowing U.S. growth has weighed on the dollar, benefiting sterling. Analysts believe hopes for political stability further support the pound's recovery.

'On the hope that UK politics can avoid the dramas and uncertainties associated with the Brexit, Johnson, and Truss periods, we expect that GBP can continue its slow grinding recovery,' said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. Sterling remained flat against the euro, which traded at 84.54 pence.

The euro has been volatile due to recent French elections resulting in a hung parliament and a strong showing for the left. Analysts foresee further fluctuations as parties negotiate to form a government, with the situation remaining unclear.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)