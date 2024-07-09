France's Political Turmoil: A Fractured Parliament and Upcoming Olympic Games

Newly elected lawmakers arrived at France's National Assembly on Tuesday, seeking to forge a government majority after an election result left the chamber divided among left, center, and far-right parties.

President Emmanuel Macron asked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to manage day-to-day operations less than three weeks before the Paris Olympics, while he departs for a NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday.

Sunday's election resulted in no faction coming close to the majority needed to govern, risking stagnation for the European Union's second-largest economy. A divided parliament is common in Europe but unprecedented in modern French history.

The leftist New Popular Front coalition, which won the most seats, aims to form a new government. The coalition's primary parties — France Unbowed, the Socialists, and the Greens — are negotiating to find a prime minister candidate, a process complicated by internal disagreements.

The prime minister can be ousted through a no-confidence vote, and the leftist coalition's top negotiator has ruled out divisive hard-left founder Jean-Luc Melenchon as a candidate. She indicated openness to collaborating with center-left members of Macron's alliance.

According to official results, none of the main blocs reached the 289 seats required to control the 577-seat National Assembly. The New Popular Front secured over 180 seats, beating Macron's alliance, which garnered more than 160 seats. The far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, came in third with more than 140 seats, far surpassing its previous best.

Macron still has three years left in his presidential term, navigating a politically complex landscape.

