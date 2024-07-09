Trump to be Nominated at Republican National Convention Amid Crucial Wisconsin Battleground
Former President Donald Trump will be officially nominated next week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The four-day event will feature speeches by rising Republican stars and cover topics like abortion, immigration, and the economy. Milwaukee's selection as the host city is crucial due to its swing state status.
Republicans' decision to host the convention in Milwaukee, a critical swing state, underscores the importance of Wisconsin in the November election. Trump's nomination is a formality, as he has secured the vast majority of delegates during the state-by-state nominating process earlier this year.
