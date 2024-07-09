Left Menu

Trump to be Nominated at Republican National Convention Amid Crucial Wisconsin Battleground

Former President Donald Trump will be officially nominated next week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The four-day event will feature speeches by rising Republican stars and cover topics like abortion, immigration, and the economy. Milwaukee's selection as the host city is crucial due to its swing state status.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:03 IST
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be officially nominated next week at the Republican National Convention, a four-day event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, aimed at invigorating the party's base ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The event will feature televised speeches by rising Republican luminaries and Trump's choice for a running mate while highlighting the party's stance on significant issues such as abortion, immigration, and the economy.

Republicans' decision to host the convention in Milwaukee, a critical swing state, underscores the importance of Wisconsin in the November election. Trump's nomination is a formality, as he has secured the vast majority of delegates during the state-by-state nominating process earlier this year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

