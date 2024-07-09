Trump to be Nominated at Republican National Convention Amid Crucial Wisconsin Battleground

Former President Donald Trump will be officially nominated next week at the Republican National Convention, a four-day event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, aimed at invigorating the party's base ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The event will feature televised speeches by rising Republican luminaries and Trump's choice for a running mate while highlighting the party's stance on significant issues such as abortion, immigration, and the economy.

Republicans' decision to host the convention in Milwaukee, a critical swing state, underscores the importance of Wisconsin in the November election. Trump's nomination is a formality, as he has secured the vast majority of delegates during the state-by-state nominating process earlier this year.

