Keir Starmer Hails Historic Diversity in New UK Parliament

Keir Starmer on Tuesday hailed the new UK Parliament as the most diverse in terms of race and gender in British history in his maiden address to the House as the Prime Minister. Opposition Leader Rishi Sunak wished him well for the "formidable task" ahead.

The Labour Leader, whose party won a landslide victory in last week's general election, noted that the new House of Commons includes the largest number of LGBT+ MPs of any Parliament in the world. He welcomed the re-election of Sir Lindsay Hoyle as the Speaker.

Starmer, 61, stated, "Mr Speaker-elect you preside over a new Parliament, the most diverse Parliament by race and gender this country has ever seen. I'm proud of the part that my party has played, proud of the part that every party has played in that. Including, in this intake, the largest cohort of LGBT+ MPs of any parliament in the world."

He continued, "We all have a duty to show that politics can be a force for good. So whatever our political differences, it is now time to turn the page, unite in a common endeavour of national renewal and make this new Parliament a Parliament of service."

Opposition Leader Sunak, re-elected as MP from his North Yorkshire constituency, delivered his maiden speech and apologized to his Conservative colleagues who lost their seats. Despite the defeat, he emphasized that the Tories must rebuild and effectively hold the government accountable.

Sunak stated, "Can I start by congratulating the Prime Minister on his election victory and as he takes on his formidable task he and his family deserve the good wishes of all of us in this House. In our politics we can argue vigorously, but still respect each other and whatever disputes we may have in this Parliament, I know that everyone in this House will not lose sight of the fact that we are all motivated by our desire to serve our constituents, our country, and advance the principles that we honourably believe in."

The re-elected Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle opened the new session paying tribute to the new "Father and Mother of the House" — Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh and Labour's Diane Abbott — the oldest members of the Commons.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)