Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi for Receiving Russia’s Top Civilian Award

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was conferred Russia's highest civilian award.

In a post on X, Adityanath expressed that the 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle' is an honor for 140 crore Indians and praised Modi's efforts in preserving the friendship between Russia and India.

Prime Minister Modi was officially conferred the award by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a special ceremony in the Kremlin's St. Andrew Hall. The award, established in 1698, recognizes Modi's significant contributions to fostering bilateral ties between the two nations.

