Putin and MBS: Strengthening Global Oil Market Stability

In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining stability in the global oil market through the OPEC+ alliance, according to the Kremlin.

President Putin expressed gratitude for the successful Russia-U.S. negotiations hosted in Riyadh by the Saudi government.

This discussion highlights the strategic partnership between Russia and Saudi Arabia, focusing on cooperative efforts within the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)