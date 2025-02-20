Left Menu

Putin and MBS: Strengthening Global Oil Market Stability

President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed continued cooperation within OPEC+ for global oil market stability. Putin thanked Salman for hosting recent Russia-U.S. talks in Riyadh, underlining the two nations' strategic partnership.

Vladimir Putin

In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining stability in the global oil market through the OPEC+ alliance, according to the Kremlin.

President Putin expressed gratitude for the successful Russia-U.S. negotiations hosted in Riyadh by the Saudi government.

This discussion highlights the strategic partnership between Russia and Saudi Arabia, focusing on cooperative efforts within the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

