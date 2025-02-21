Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Aligning Global Interests Against Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to head to Washington in an effort to align President Donald Trump with European interests regarding Russia. Macron emphasized the importance of presenting a united front to Vladimir Putin, cautioning that any display of weakness could complicate global negotiations involving China and Iran.

Macron acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Trump's handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting it concerns U.S. allies. He argued that Trump's unpredictability could be advantageous, leaving Putin guessing. Macron advocates leveraging this uncertainty for diplomatic negotiations.

The French leader aims to ensure Europe's influential role in peace talks, discussing security guarantees for Ukraine and stressing that a weakened stance against Putin could undermine efforts to counter China's position on Taiwan and Iran's nuclear ambitions. Macron's remarks come amidst efforts to inform the French public on Ukraine's impact.

