BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat Passes Away at 68

BJP MLA from Kedarnath, Shaila Rani Rawat, passed away at Max Hospital on Tuesday. Rawat, 68, was on ventilator support due to a backbone injury. She served multiple terms in the Uttarakhand Assembly, switching from Congress to BJP in 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-07-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 07:55 IST
BJP MLA from Kedarnath, Shaila Rani Rawat, died at Max Hospital late Tuesday night.

She was 68 and had been on ventilator support owing to a backbone injury, family sources confirmed.

Rawat, who first won the Kedarnath seat in 2012 on a Congress ticket, lost in 2017 but regained it in 2022 representing the BJP.

In 2016, she was among 10 Congress MLAs who rebelled against then-Chief Minister Harish Rawat and joined the BJP.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

