Trump Challenges Biden to Debate and Golf Match
Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to a debate and a round of golf. Trump made these offers during a campaign rally in Florida, claiming Biden needs to prove his competence. Biden's campaign dismissed Trump’s challenges, focusing on Biden’s current leadership responsibilities.
Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive presidential nominee, has challenged President Joe Biden to both a debate and a round of golf. Trump extended these offers during a campaign rally in Florida, confidently stating that Biden needed to prove his competence.
Trump's demands come after what he claims to be a successful debate performance late last month. He invited Biden to a no-holds-barred debate and an 18-hole golf match, with the added incentive of donating $1 million to a charity of Biden's choice if he wins.
Biden's campaign dismissed these challenges, stating that the president is too busy with leadership responsibilities to indulge in Trump's antics. They also criticized Trump's public behavior and questioned his focus on job creation.
