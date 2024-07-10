Left Menu

Trump Challenges Biden to Debate and Golf Match

Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to a debate and a round of golf. Trump made these offers during a campaign rally in Florida, claiming Biden needs to prove his competence. Biden's campaign dismissed Trump’s challenges, focusing on Biden’s current leadership responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:04 IST
Trump Challenges Biden to Debate and Golf Match
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive presidential nominee, has challenged President Joe Biden to both a debate and a round of golf. Trump extended these offers during a campaign rally in Florida, confidently stating that Biden needed to prove his competence.

Trump's demands come after what he claims to be a successful debate performance late last month. He invited Biden to a no-holds-barred debate and an 18-hole golf match, with the added incentive of donating $1 million to a charity of Biden's choice if he wins.

Biden's campaign dismissed these challenges, stating that the president is too busy with leadership responsibilities to indulge in Trump's antics. They also criticized Trump's public behavior and questioned his focus on job creation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024