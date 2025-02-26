Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Georgescu's Controversial Comeback in Romania's Presidential Race

Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist, was detained by Romanian police amid renewed controversies surrounding his presidential candidacy. Despite allegations of electoral misconduct, Georgescu is rallying supporters, contesting the validity of last year's annulled election, and preparing for the upcoming rerun amidst widespread protests and legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:54 IST
Calin Georgescu
  • Country:
  • Romania

Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist known for winning the first-round vote in Romania's annulled presidential election last year, faced renewed legal challenges as police detained him for questioning. This move comes amidst plans to re-submit his candidacy for the presidency.

As questions surround the reasons behind his detention, Georgescu alleged governmental attempts to fabricate evidence against him, urging supporters to protest in Bucharest. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu emphasized judicial independence, following Georgescu's contentious and unexpected first-round victory earlier.

The embattled politician has attracted controversy due to past remarks endorsing fascist leaders. His detention coincided with legal investigations involving his associates, particularly around campaign financing, sparking nationwide protests and drawing criticism from international observers, including the current Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

