AAP Defection: MLAs Kartar Singh Tanwar and Raj Kumar Anand Join BJP
On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and former MLA Raj Kumar Anand joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Anand, previously a minister in Delhi's government, left AAP over corruption issues. He and his wife, Veena Anand, also a former legislator, were welcomed by BJP leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and former MLA Raj Kumar Anand have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as of Tuesday.
Anand, who belongs to the Dalit community and served as a minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration, left AAP citing corruption as a key reason, particularly after AAP's convener was apprehended in an excise-related case.
The couple, Raj Kumar Anand and his wife Veena Anand, herself a former legislator, were officially inducted into the BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and national general secretary Arun Singh.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition parliamentarian exposes corruption nexus, tax fraud in PoGB
Puerto Rico Sues Ex-Officials for $30M in Corruption Case
CBI seeks 5-day custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise 'scam' related corruption case.
Delhi CM Kejriwal Arrested by CBI in Corruption Case
US Supreme Court Narrows Scope of Corruption Law Amid Major Abortion and Social Media Decisions