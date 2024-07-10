Left Menu

Russia Warns of Retaliation Over British Arms in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of a Russian response if the UK allows Ukraine to use British weapons to strike targets inside Russia. The statement follows reports that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated support for Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a stern warning on Wednesday, stating that Russia would respond if Britain permitted Ukraine to target Russia with British weapons.

Bloomberg reported that the newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signaled approval for Ukraine to use British-provided Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets within Russia's borders.

Peskov described such an action as an irresponsible and escalatory step.

