Russia Warns of Retaliation Over British Arms in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a stern warning on Wednesday, stating that Russia would respond if Britain permitted Ukraine to target Russia with British weapons.

Bloomberg reported that the newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signaled approval for Ukraine to use British-provided Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets within Russia's borders.

Peskov described such an action as an irresponsible and escalatory step.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)