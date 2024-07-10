Navigating France's Political Maze Amidst Upcoming Challenges

France's inconclusive elections have created a period of political uncertainty, with no single party securing a majority in the national parliament. The country must also address the logistics and security challenges of hosting the Olympic Games before the summer holidays, during which political activity typically slows until September.

Here are key dates to monitor as France's leaders navigate the difficult weeks ahead. On July 10, informal coalition discussions will intensify as lawmakers return to Paris ahead of the official opening of parliament next week. Few expect any early breakthroughs.

Bastille Day, on July 14, presents President Emmanuel Macron with a chance to communicate his vision to the country and rival political factions. He has so far remained above the fray. On July 18, the new parliament session officially opens, and lawmakers take their seats in the National Assembly. Temporary alliances, such as the left-wing New Popular Front, may dissolve as parties reassess their options.

The Olympic Games begin on July 26, running until August 11, diverting public and media attention and occupying major administrative and security resources. Some lawmakers suggest using this period as a political cooling-off time. August 1 marks the end of the parliamentary session, with politics pausing for summer holidays until early September's 'rentree.'

Upon their return on September 2, pressure builds for an agreement on the 2025 budget, whether a workable government or ad hoc coalition is in place or not. On September 20, EU member states must submit medium-term fiscal plans to the European Commission. France, among six countries with excess deficits, must demonstrate how it will reduce borrowing within EU limits. The Commission's assessment of these plans is expected in late October or early November, with the possibility of a two-week extension if needed.

